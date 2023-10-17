Dubai: Global Village announces new shows, discounts on tickets

Dubai’s popular family-friendly destination Global Village Dubai offers a 10 percent discount on entry tickets purchased through its official app or website for the season which begins on Wednesday, October 18 with tickets priced at Dirhams 22.50 (510.00 Indian rupees).

This season there will be two types of entry tickets for multicultural parks.

Value: The ticket has been initiated to encourage weekday visits, it will be valid from Sunday to Thursday (excluding public holidays)

The ticket has been initiated to encourage weekday visits, it will be valid from Sunday to Thursday (excluding public holidays) Any Day: This ticket will give visitors the flexibility to use them on any day of the week, including weekends and public holidays.

After its six-month run, Global Village Dubai will close on April 28, 2024. Millions of tourists from all over the world visit Global Village every year to take in the lively environment, enthralling performances, mouthwatering food, and distinctive shopping options.

Global Village shows

With entry tickets visitors will enjoy spectacular shows and entertainment on the Global Village stages for free. The new season will feature 400 performers from across the globe and host over 40,000 shows.

This season will also introduce Merry-Go-Round, a live circus troupe featuring jugglers, fire breathers and acro dancers, among others. The Toy Shop will take the audience to a world of toys coming to life after hours.

Global village shows will also feature flying bikes, LED-covered police cars and a tank. Visitors can witness fireworks light up the skies every Friday and Saturday at 9 pm.

Young visitors will be able to enjoy the shows The Wonderers, PJ Masks, and Peter Rabbit in the kids’ theatre.

Cultural performances

The global village has also initiated the theme of cultural performance of different countries.

The Philippine troupe and America’s Got Talent alumni, Urban Crew, will defy gravity with its acrobatics. while the Fusion Japan team will electrify the main stage with tumbling, hip-hop, and physical feats in January.

The Dhol Foundation from the United Kingdom will fuse South Asian drumming with Celtic music in February and Mumbai Nights will present Bollywood routines through the art of dance.