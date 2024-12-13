Dubai: Global Village launches new ticket passes for families

Dubai’s popular family-friendly destination, Global Village, on Friday, December 13, announced exciting offers in a form of ticket passes for families and thrill-seekers.

The two new passes are Neon Adventure Pass and Family Fun Pass. Both are intended to provide outstanding value and unforgettable moments.

Neon Adventure Pass

This pass offers full-day access to the Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone at Dirham 79. The pass includes a general admission ticket and a collectible Global Village Passport, allowing visitors to explore 30 pavilions showcasing 90 global cultures.

Family Fun Pass

The Family Fun Pass offers four entry tickets to Global Village and a Wonder Pass with 400 points for Carnaval rides and games, with a free spin on popular rides for Dirham 399.

The new passes can be purchased at Global Village’s ticketing counters, situated next to each of its three gates.

The current 29 season, which opened on October 16 and runs until May 11, 2025, features 30 pavilions showcasing more than 90 cultures. Three new pavilions have been added this year: Jordan, Iraq, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.