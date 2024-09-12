Dubai: Global Village launches season 29 VIP packs, discounts & more

Global Village Dubai, a popular family-friendly destination, has announced the release of its highly anticipated Season 29 VIP Packs.

It is introducing new ‘Mega’ VIP Packs alongside its traditional offerings.

For the first time, the ‘Mega Gold’ and ‘Mega Silver’ VIP Packs will include the Dubai Parks and Resorts Ultimate Platinum Annual Pass, which grants unlimited access to all theme parks including the new Real Madrid World.

These packs also provide tickets to The Green Planet Dubai, Roxy Cinemas along with special discounts at Lapita Hotel & LEGOLAND Hotel.

Global Village VIP Packs

Diamond Pack— Dirhams 7,350

Platinum Pack— Dirhams 3,100

Gold Pack— Dirhams 2,350

Silver Pack— Dirhams 1,750

Sales for this season will be launched in three distinct phases, starting with limited quantities of the new Mega VIP Packs on Saturday, September 21. The second phase, beginning Tuesday, September 24, will allow pre-booking across all categories. The final phase, a public sale, beings on Saturday, September 28.

To make the purchase, guests will need to have a valid Emirates ID and be at least 18 years old. Purchases can only be made online through the Virgin Megastore Tickets website.

Global Village is offering a special surprise in its VIP Packs, with one lucky holder receiving a cheque worth Dirhams 29,000, marking the launch of Season 29.

Global Village re-opens its gates for Season 29 on Wednesday, October 16.