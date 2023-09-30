Dubai: Global Village season 28’s VIP packs sold out in record time

The popular family-friendly destination Global Village, Dubai has announced that the season 28 VIP packs sold out in record time after they were made available for public sale on Saturday, September 30.

The VIP packs — Platinum, Gold, and Silver— went on sale at 10 am UAE time and were sold out at 11:21 am.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Global Village wrote, “All of the VIP packs have sold out! We look forward to welcoming you … during season 28.”

باقات كبار الشخصيات للموسم 28 بيعت بالكامل! بإنتظاركم في #عالم_أكثر_روعة 🤩🎡#القرية_العالمية ⁣⁣



All the packs include VIP entry tickets, VIP parking, and VIP wonder passes that can be used across several attractions including Ripley’s Believe it or Not Museum and the Carnival.

VIP packages will be delivered to buyers over the next ten days in time for the opening of season 28.

One pack contains a ‘golden cheque’ worth 28,000 dirhams to commemorate the season 28.

Global Village reopens its gates on Wednesday, October 18, and guests can expect further announcements about season 28 in the coming weeks.