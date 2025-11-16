Dubai hits 60 pc completion of world’s first aerial taxi vertiport near DXB

Dubai has achieved 60 percent completion of its first aerial taxi vertiport near Dubai International Airport (DXB), marking a key step toward launching commercial electric air taxi services in 2026.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the progress on Sunday, November 16, confirming that construction of the pioneering facility is advancing on schedule.

Vertiport construction reaches highest point

According to RTA, Skyports Infrastructure — the UK-based company developing Dubai’s advanced aerial mobility network — has completed the highest structural stage of the DXB vertiport. The four-storey, 3,100-square-metre facility will feature:

Take-off and landing pads

Aircraft parking and charging areas

Fully air-conditioned passenger lounges

Space designed to support 42,000 landings per year, serving an estimated 170,000 passengers

The structure is the first purpose-built vertiport of its kind worldwide and will act as the central hub of Dubai’s aerial taxi ecosystem.

Three additional vertiports confirmed

To support the initial aerial taxi route network, RTA has finalised agreements with major Dubai developers to build three more vertiports at key destinations:

Zabeel Dubai Mall – located within the mall’s parking area, operated by Emaar Properties

Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah – connecting visitors to the island’s premier beachfront resorts and entertainment areas

Dubai Marina (AUD parking area) – managed by Wasl Asset Management Group, linking Dubai Marina with Dubai Internet City and nearby districts

These four vertiports will form the foundation of Dubai’s aerial taxi service when it launches in 2026.

First crewed eVTOL flight completed

The construction update follows RTA’s announcement that, in partnership with Joby Aviation, it successfully completed the UAE’s first crewed electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) flight between two distinct locations.

The 17-minute journey from the Dubai Jetman Helipad in Margham to Al Maktoum International Airport took place during the Dubai Airshow 2025. RTA said Joby is the first company globally to achieve such a crewed eVTOL flight in the UAE.

The successful completion of the first aerial taxi flight between two distinct locations underscores the success of #RTA’s operational framework for developing Dubai’s aerial mobility ecosystem and its capability to operate within a shared airspace.

On track for 2026

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the progress reflects Dubai’s leadership in smart and sustainable mobility. He noted that the aerial taxi will reduce major travel times — including cutting the trip from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah to around 10 minutes, compared with roughly 45 minutes by car.

The operating agreement signed in 2024 between RTA, GCAA, DCAA, Skyports and Joby Aviation positions Dubai to become the first city globally to deploy an integrated network of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) taxis. With testing and construction advancing rapidly, the emirate remains on schedule for a 2026 launch.