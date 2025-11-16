Shah Rukh Khan gets 55-storey tower named after him in Dubai

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has added another milestone to his global legacy with a new commercial tower in Dubai set to bear his name. The property, titled Shahrukhz by Danube, was recently launched at a grand event in Mumbai, attended by Khan, Danube Group founder Rizwan Sajan and filmmaker Farah Khan.

This marks the first instance of a real-estate project being formally branded with the actor’s name. At the event, it was also announced that the tower carries an estimated valuation of around Rs 4,000 crore.

The tower will rise on Sheikh Zayed Road and is planned as a 55-storey commercial development with more than 40 amenities. It will also feature a statue of Shah Rukh in his iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge pose at the entrance for visitors. The project is scheduled for completion by 2029.

Taking to Instagram, Khan unveiled an emotional promotional video, reflecting on his journey from modest beginnings to becoming one of the world’s most recognisable film icons.

In the video, Khan opens with the line, “Kuch badshah mehelon mein paida hote hain. Aur kuch ek simple sawal se — kya ye mumkin hai?” He recounts how he started without privilege or industry backing, noting that many initially dismissed his ambitions.

He adds, “We don’t chase dreams, we turn them into reality. Legacy isn’t inherited, it is made. This building is part of that legacy.”

The advert also offers a glimpse of the amenities planned for the tower, which will feature premium commercial spaces, lifestyle facilities and a design inspired by Khan’s cinematic legacy.

Sharing the clip, Khan wrote that having a Dubai landmark named after him was “humbling and deeply touching”. He described the emirate as a place that nurtures ambition and has been closely associated with his professional journey over the years.

The actor also thanked Danube Properties, the developer behind the project, calling the tower a symbol of determination and perseverance. He said he was pleased to collaborate with a brand that reflects the same spirit of aspiration.

The video announcement triggered a wave of admiration on Instagram, with users calling the collaboration “the best”, while others praised Khan’s appearance and charisma.

One fan wrote that the clip made them want to buy property in Dubai, adding, “I understood that empires are not inherited, they are built.” Many filled the comments with hearts, fire emojis and crowns, with one user writing, “You deserve all this recognition, Shah Rukh Khan.”

The announcement comes as Khan prepares for his next major film, King. The action drama, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, is scheduled for release in 2026. The film will feature Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan in key roles.

Shah Rukh Khan last appeared on screen in the 2023 releases Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.