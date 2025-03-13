Dubai: Indian consulate denies issuing advisory on UAE firms

Dubai: The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai on Thursday, March 13, denied issuing a warning to Indian exporters regarding United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based companies.

The clarification comes after an article published on Juris Hour website wrongly attributed a press release to the consulate, alleging that the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had cautioned businesses about fraudulent practices in the UAE.

The consulate said that it had not released any such advisory and urged the website to remove the misleading article.

It also reminded the public that official statements are only published on the consulate’s official website.

The press release linked below, attributed to @cgidubai, has not been released by us. We have asked the website to remove it.https://t.co/3kWWOSTv8m



Please note that CGI press releases are only hosted on our portal: https://t.co/vjpwrmBMFP. — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) March 13, 2025

The article initially claimed that the MEA had warned against “certain UAE-based companies, particularly in the foodstuff and general trading sectors,” citing complaints from Indian exporters and international trade partners. It also falsely said that exporters could seek guidance from Indian missions regarding these companies.

Photo: Juris Hiur

Following the consulate’s clarification, Juris Hour updated the article, acknowledging that the claim was based on a “fake circular.”

Indian missions in the UAE regularly warn against fraudulent messages and scam calls falsely attributed to them. Businesses and individuals are advised to verify information through official government channels to avoid misinformation.

In September 2024, the CGI in Dubai alerted Indian expats about fake calls demanding payments in name of consulate officials.