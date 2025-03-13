Dubai’s 2-year work visa: Process, requirements and updates

Dubai has updated its 2-year employment visa process, making it more efficient for expatriates seeking job opportunities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
According to multiple media reports, these updates streamline AI-driven renewals, expand Golden Visa eligibility, and simplify entry procedures.
What is the Dubai 2-year employment visa?
The Dubai employment visa allows foreign professionals to work and reside in the UAE for two years under employer sponsorship. It is issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) after obtaining approvals from relevant authorities.
Eligibility criteria
To qualify, applicants must meet the following requirements:
- Valid passport: Minimum six months validity
- Employment offer: Confirmed job offer from a UAE-based employer
- Educational certificates: Required as per job category
- Medical clearance: Conducted at a UAE-approved medical center
- MoHRE work permit: Approval from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).
Application process
- Employer sponsorship: The employer applies for a work permit from MOHRE
- Entry permit: Once approved, an entry permit (valid for 60 days) is issued
- Medical test: Upon arrival, the applicant undergoes a medical examination
- Emirates ID registration: Biometric verification and ID processing
- Visa stamping: Final approval from GDRFA, granting legal residency.
Latest updates and benefits
- AI-powered renewals: Faster processing via the Salama platform
- Digital visa processing: Reduced paperwork and online applications
- Golden Visa expansion: New eligibility for healthcare, sustainability, and digital professionals
- Visa-on-arrival for Indians: Simplified entry for eligible passport holders
- Family sponsorship: Workers earning Dirham 4,000+ can now sponsor family members.
Processing time and considerations
Processing time: 2–4 weeks, depending on approvals.
Estimated cost: Dirham 1,500–5,000 (varies by profession and employer).