Dubai: Indian expat wins Rs 22 lakh in Little Draw raffle

Abu Dhabi: A Dubai-based Indian expatriate won the grand prize of Dirhams 100,000 (Rs 22,56,640) in Little Draw.

Indian expatriate Sreejith, who hails from Kerala, is the recent winner of Dhs 100,000.

Sreejith, has been working as a logistics coordinator and living in Dubai for the past 14 years. He has been purchasing the Little Draw tickets for the last few months.

When Little Draw’s representatives called Sreejith, he was speechless when he realised that he had won Dhs 100,000.

“My joy knew no bounds. I was so overwhelmed and still in a state of shock. For me, this win is very important. As a father of two daughters, I aim to invest this money in the education and marriage of my daughters. I think this is the best gift I could have received and is perfectly timed to welcome the new year,” Sreejith was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

Little Draw has recently changed its raffle format from biweekly to weekly draws, with the prizes being announced every Monday at 9:00 pm. The company has also increased their prizes without changing the price of the raffle.

Along with Sreejith, the list of other winners’ checks can be found on the Little Draw website.