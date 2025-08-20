Dubai: Indian expat wins Rs 8 crore in Duty Free draw

Dubai: In a stroke of extraordinary luck, a 55-year-old Dubai-based Indian expatriate from Kerala has won a staggering one million US dollars in the latest Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw held at Concourse D of Dubai International Airport on Wednesday, August 20.

The winner, Pradeep Chalatan, claimed the life-changing prize in Millennium Millionaire Series 512 with ticket number 2757, which he purchased online on Friday, August 8.

Pradeep, who works as a document controller for an architectural consultancy, has been trying his fortune in the promotion for over 10 years. He revealed that he shared the cost of the winning ticket with a colleague in India.

“I’m very thankful to Dubai Duty Free. You’ve secured my family’s future,” he told the organisers.

With this victory, Pradeep has become the 256th Indian national to bag the million-dollar jackpot since the promotion began in 1999, highlighting the overwhelming participation of Indian expatriates in the long-running draw.

The Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion gives participants a one-in-5,000 chance to win USD one million. Tickets, priced at Dirham 1,000 each, can be purchased without limit, and draws are held every two to three weeks.

Over its 25-year history, the campaign has crowned 10 lucky winners twice — proving that lightning can indeed strike again.