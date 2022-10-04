Dubai: Indian student solves Rubik’s cube in 7.70 seconds to win competition

Narayan also aced the fastest solution with a single time of 6.88 seconds.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th October 2022 4:17 pm IST
Mihir Narayan (Photo: Gulf News )

Dubai: An Indian, a student of GEMS Modern Academy, Mihir Narayan recently won the Dubai Summer Open 2022, for solving a Rubik’s cube in 7.70 seconds.

A Russian expatriate named Sergey Ryabko solved the cube in 8.90 seconds and bagged the second position. Another Indian student named Hargun Singh Tikku solved the same in a span of 9.14 seconds to stand third.

Narayan also aced the fastest solution with a single time of 6.88 seconds.

MS Education Academy

What is Speedcubing?

Speedcubing is an art wherein cubing enthusiasts try to solve the Rubik’s cube in the quickest time possible. This year, the competition was conducted as part of the aforementioned tournament. Speedcubing is recognised by the World Cube Association. Cubing GCC conducted the event this year.

There were 130 participants from 24 countries for this year’s event. The competition comprised 13 different categories including 3x3x3 (the Rubik’s Cube), 2x2x2, 4x4x4, 5x5x5, 6x6x6, Megaminx, Pyraminx, Skewb, Square-1, Clock, 3x3x3 One-Handed, 3x3x3 Blindfolded and Multi-Blindfolded.

Also Read
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh20 million in raffle

There was a mix of local and international participants at the event. Most of the international participants came from Europe. Narayan has been involved in Cubing since he was in class 1. “My school has been a pillar of support and helped groom me all the way,” he was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button