Dubai: Indian student solves Rubik’s cube in 7.70 seconds to win competition

Dubai: An Indian, a student of GEMS Modern Academy, Mihir Narayan recently won the Dubai Summer Open 2022, for solving a Rubik’s cube in 7.70 seconds.

A Russian expatriate named Sergey Ryabko solved the cube in 8.90 seconds and bagged the second position. Another Indian student named Hargun Singh Tikku solved the same in a span of 9.14 seconds to stand third.

Narayan also aced the fastest solution with a single time of 6.88 seconds.

What is Speedcubing?

Speedcubing is an art wherein cubing enthusiasts try to solve the Rubik’s cube in the quickest time possible. This year, the competition was conducted as part of the aforementioned tournament. Speedcubing is recognised by the World Cube Association. Cubing GCC conducted the event this year.

There were 130 participants from 24 countries for this year’s event. The competition comprised 13 different categories including 3x3x3 (the Rubik’s Cube), 2x2x2, 4x4x4, 5x5x5, 6x6x6, Megaminx, Pyraminx, Skewb, Square-1, Clock, 3x3x3 One-Handed, 3x3x3 Blindfolded and Multi-Blindfolded.

There was a mix of local and international participants at the event. Most of the international participants came from Europe. Narayan has been involved in Cubing since he was in class 1. “My school has been a pillar of support and helped groom me all the way,” he was quoted as saying by Gulf News.