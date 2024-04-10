Dubai International Airport is the ‘most luxurious’ in the world

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has been named the “most luxurious” airport in the world, according to travel experts All Clear Travel Insurance.

In an analysis of more than 1,800 global airports, DXB was ranked as the top destination with a luxurious experience for travellers, featuring luxurious hotels, zen gardens, swimming pools, cinemas, and gourmet dining options.

DXB sees 90 million passengers transit through it per year, lands in first place as the go-to airport for anyone seeking a luxurious start to their layover.

“Dubai as a destination is well known across the world for luxury and wealth, so it’s not too surprising that the airport ranks as the most luxurious on the globe,” the insurance specialist said.

“The airport is the fastest-growing aviation hub in the world, and it even has its own five-star hotel located inside the airport itself.

“With zen gardens, an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, cinemas and a bounty of restaurants – this is one airport that will certainly leave you feeling refreshed ahead of jumping on your flight.

“The factor that clinched the win for Dubai Airport is the number of four- and five-star hotels within a three-mile radius of the airport, with over 70 luxury hotels for travellers to choose from”.

Following closely behind is the UK’s very own Heathrow Airport, located in London, while Hamad International Airport in Qatar completes the top three.

