Dubai invites designs for global ‘House of the Future’ competition

Abu Dhabi: Dubai has launched a global competition, inviting architects and designers to design a highly-affordable, expandable, innovative and aesthetically-pleasing house suited to modern Emirati needs.

On Tuesday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation and the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment announced the launch of the “House of the Future” competition.

Architects and designers from around the world can submit entries for the House of the Future competition, and get a chance to win a cash prize of Dirhams 500,000 (Rs 1,11,85,772).

.@MBRinnovation & @mbrhe_gov launches the ‘House of the Future’ competition that invites architects and designers from around the world to design a highly-affordable, expandable, innovative and aesthetically-pleasing house suited to modern Emirati needs.https://t.co/eOsTFtzYA8 pic.twitter.com/rnhxqlFhw3 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 18, 2023

The competition is looking for innovative designs that can refresh current housing offerings for citizens in Dubai.

The “House of the Future” competition comes at a time when the city is witnessing a rising population and booming demand for real estate.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai said in a statement that the project “will raise Dubai’s status as a model for urban development.”

Entries can be submitted at the House of the Future’s official website from April 25, with a closing date scheduled for September. The winning designs will be revealed in November.

The winner will receive Dirhams 500,000 (Rs 1,11,85,772) while the runner-up will receive 200,000 Dirhams (Rs. 44,73,914) and the second runner-up Dirhams 100,000 (Rs 22,36,981).

The winning designs will be considered for future home construction projects.