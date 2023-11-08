Dubai is now home to the world’s largest LED camel

Abu Dhabi: Dubai has set a new record in the Guinness Book of Records by unveiling the largest LED illuminated camel in the world located in Riverland Dubai, at Dubai Parks and Resorts.

The 7-meter-tall structure honours a significant aspect of Emirati culture and signifies its role in the UAE’s rich heritage.

With the unveiling of this giant figure of the camel, which is 4 meters wide, Dubai Parks and Resorts broke the Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest LED Sculpture of a Mammal’, beating the previous record by about 3 metres.

Also Read Watch: Dubai to build 40 AC rest areas for delivery riders

The majestic camel will be illuminated every evening from sunset to Viva Ristorante, providing a captivating visual spectacle and an Instagrammable spot for guests throughout the year.

Riverland Dubai offers a variety of themed food and entertainment options for its visitors.

Dubai Parks and Resorts plans to unveil more surprises to guests after breaking the record for the world’s largest inflatable jumping castle with the JumpX gaming destination.