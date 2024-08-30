Dubai: Kerala man wins over Rs 8 cr in Duty-Free lottery

A 41-year-old Dubai-based Indian expat from Kerala and his 9 colleagues have collectively won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 8,31,70,050) on Wednesday, 28 August, in the Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

The winner Asif Mathilakath Assees won the prize for the ticket that he purchased on August 2 on his way to Kochi, India from Dubai.

Asif, who works in sales marketing for a manufacturing company and father of one, has been residing in Sharjah for the past 14 years.

He and his colleagues had a unique arrangement where they alternated names on their tickets for each draw, sharing the cost among themselves, with Assees expressing immense gratitude, stating, “Thank you Dubai Duty-Free! We are blessed to have won this prize.”

Asif is the 234th Indian national to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire in 1999.

The Dubai Duty-Free Millennium Millionaire promotion is a prominent lottery scheme, with over 150 million-dollar prizes awarded to participants from various nationalities.