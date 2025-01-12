Dubai launches call to prayer contest, ‘Quran in Every Home’ initiative

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, launched the second edition of the ‘Muezzin Al Freij’ initiative on Sunday, January 12.

The initiative will introduce a new model emphasizing the family’s role in promoting national identity and Islamic values among younger generations.

Also Read Watch: Jaan Roose makes history with highline walk in Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan aims to expand the number of mosques participating in the ‘Muezzin Al Freij’ initiative by 50 percent, focusing primarily on engaging children aged 6 to 14 years, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai, expressed confidence that the second season will discover talented voices to support the initiative’s goals.

Al Muhairi highlighted the initiative’s role in fostering community service, strengthening mosque connections, and promoting the beauty of the Adhan as a call to worship.

Also Read UAE announces new VAT rules for gold, diamond dealers

The IACAD will open registrations for the ‘Muezzin Al Freij’ contest on January 13, with submissions due by February 7. The evaluation phase, starting on February 10, will assess participants based on strict criteria to identify the most promising voices for the Adhan.

Sheikh Hamdan also launched the ‘Quran in Every Home’ initiative, which aims to increase religious awareness and accessibility by providing every household in Dubai with a copy of the Quran.

As part of the initiative, Quran copies will be distributed in several mosques across Dubai, especially those with high congregational attendance. This initiative encourages families to recite and reflect on the Quran’s verses during Ramzan.