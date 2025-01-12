Watch: Jaan Roose makes history with highline walk in Dubai

Dubai: In a breathtaking display of skill and courage, Jaan Roose, a three-time world champion slackliner, has once again etched his name in the history books by completing a world-first highline walk between the iconic Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai.

Roose, who has previously achieved numerous highline feats, walked back and forth along the 100 metre line, at a height of 224 metres (700 feet) on Saturday, January 11.

“Marhaba (welcome), ‘1 Billion Followers Summit’,” Roose can be heard saying in the Instagram video while he the walk.

Watch the video here

Roose’s achievement is one of his most visually stunning to date, with the skyscrapers of Dubai providing a futuristic backdrop to his challenge.

This feat came as part of the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event dedicated to the content creator economy.

Organized by the UAE Government Media Office, the summit is being hosted in the UAE from January 11 to 13 across prominent venues, including Dubai’s Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future, under the theme ‘Content for Good.’

More than 15,000 content creators from around the world will be in attendance.