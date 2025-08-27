Dubai launches digital training platform for new drivers

Dubai: New drivers in Dubai can now undergo training and qualification through the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) digital platform Tadreeb.

The system links all accredited driving schools, digitises the licensing process, automates assessments, and stores trainee information in one platform.

According to Ahmed Mahboob, Chief Executive of RTA’s Licensing Agency, Tadreeb improves driver preparation by using artificial intelligence to analyse trainee needs, enhance safety standards, and ensure governance in line with international practices.

Currently operating across 27 institutes with more than 3,400 instructors and 3,000 vehicles, the platform serves 250,000 learners each year, delivering over six million hours of training without paperwork.

Key outcomes include transparent evaluations, reduced accident rates among new licence holders, faster issuance of permits, lower operational costs, and improved oversight through smart dashboards. The compliance rate among trainers has reached 97 percent.

Recognised by the International Driver Testing Association (SIECA), Tadreeb is the first unified platform of its kind worldwide. It also secured the Prince Michael International Road Safety Award in 2025.

Future development plans include AI-driven personalisation of customer journeys, data-based performance monitoring, and further automation of governance procedures.