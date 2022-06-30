Dubai launches UAE’s first Waqf to support women, children

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 30th June 2022 8:51 pm IST
Dubai launches UAE’s first Waqf that supports women, children
The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation has launched the UAE’s first Waqf focused on supporting women and children. (Photo: Dubai Media Office)

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai government on Wednesday launched the UAE’s first waqf (charity endowment) to support women and children, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, in collaboration with the Dubai Foundation For Women and Children has launched the initiative under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Also Read
Dubai Int’l Airport gears up to welcome 2.4M passengers for Eid

It was built in Al Warqa Al-Oula at a cost of 30 million Dirhams.

MS Education Academy

The waqf also provides free services to children of different nationalities across the UAE in accordance with the Foundation’s inclusive ethos.

Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai, said the humanitarian initiative will ensure the protection and care of vulnerable segments of society.

Also Read
Dubai: Residential rents on the rise; fastest rate since 2014

The total number of the foundation’s registered endowments reached 761 at the end of 2021, representing a total value of Dh7.71 billion.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button