Dubai launches UAE’s first Waqf to support women, children

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai government on Wednesday launched the UAE’s first waqf (charity endowment) to support women and children, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, in collaboration with the Dubai Foundation For Women and Children has launched the initiative under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

It was built in Al Warqa Al-Oula at a cost of 30 million Dirhams.

The waqf also provides free services to children of different nationalities across the UAE in accordance with the Foundation’s inclusive ethos.

Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai, said the humanitarian initiative will ensure the protection and care of vulnerable segments of society.

The total number of the foundation’s registered endowments reached 761 at the end of 2021, representing a total value of Dh7.71 billion.