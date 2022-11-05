Dubai: Man stabs paramour for spying on phone; jailed

Dubai: An Arab man who allegedly stabbed his Asian girlfriend for spying on his phone, was handed a one-year jail term by a court in UAE. The case dates back to February this year.

The incident occurred when the victim was asleep in a hotel room, the convict woke her up abused her and assaulted her. The man said to the court that the victim lied to him. The victim tried to escape as the convict went into the bathroom. However, he was able to catch up with her.

After a while, she was rescued by a guest at the hotel. The Dubai Criminal Court ruled in favour of the victim and ordered that the convict be deported after serving his jail term. The appeals court upheld the verdict.