Dubai: Massive fire breaks out on E611 route

Dubai: A massive fire broke out near Arabian Ranches 3 in Dubai on Saturday afternoon, March 30, engulfing at least one vehicle.

The incident occurred near Hamdan Sports Complex, causing smoke to be visible from a distance from around 1 pm UAE time, local media reported.

Emergency teams arrived promptly, extinguishing the fire by 4 pm, allowing the vehicle to be removed from the road and resuming smooth traffic flow.

Also Read Dubai: Fasting Ukrainian woman dies few hours after converting to Islam

Residents shared videos of an incident on social media to alert others about the danger in the area.

Dubai Civil Defense is yet to comment on what happened and if there were any casualties or injuries in the incident.

Watch the videos here

Yeah on the 611 directly pic.twitter.com/5mO2rcW0lU — Savio Tovar Dias (@tovardiass) March 30, 2024

Anyone know what this smoke in Dubai is about? This pic was taken from the retail Outlet Mall so not sure where it is. Is there a fire? pic.twitter.com/k4TX86GhMN — James Craven (@jamescraven28) March 30, 2024