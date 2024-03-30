Dubai: Massive fire breaks out on E611 route

Dubai Civil Defense is yet to comment on what happened and if there were any casualties or injuries in the incident.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st March 2024 12:50 am IST
Dubai: Massive fire breaks out on E611 route
Photo: Screengrab/social media

Dubai: A massive fire broke out near Arabian Ranches 3 in Dubai on Saturday afternoon, March 30, engulfing at least one vehicle.

The incident occurred near Hamdan Sports Complex, causing smoke to be visible from a distance from around 1 pm UAE time, local media reported.

Emergency teams arrived promptly, extinguishing the fire by 4 pm, allowing the vehicle to be removed from the road and resuming smooth traffic flow.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Dubai: Fasting Ukrainian woman dies few hours after converting to Islam

Residents shared videos of an incident on social media to alert others about the danger in the area.

Dubai Civil Defense is yet to comment on what happened and if there were any casualties or injuries in the incident.

Watch the videos here

E611 fire explosion March 30,24
byu/Saffar412 indubai

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st March 2024 12:50 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button