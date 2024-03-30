Dubai: Massive fire breaks out on E611 route

Dubai: A massive fire broke out near Arabian Ranches 3 in Dubai on Saturday afternoon, March 30, engulfing at least one vehicle.
The incident occurred near Hamdan Sports Complex, causing smoke to be visible from a distance from around 1 pm UAE time, local media reported.
Emergency teams arrived promptly, extinguishing the fire by 4 pm, allowing the vehicle to be removed from the road and resuming smooth traffic flow.
Residents shared videos of an incident on social media to alert others about the danger in the area.
Dubai Civil Defense is yet to comment on what happened and if there were any casualties or injuries in the incident.