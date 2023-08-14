Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related across UAE in Q2 2023

Abu Dhabi: The General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police achieved a significant milestone in the second quarter of this year (Q2’23) by successfully apprehending 49.6 percent of the total number of suspects wanted for drug-related cases and promoting psychotropic substances across the country.

During the same period, their efforts also resulted in substantial seizures, including confiscating 491 kilogrammes of drugs and 3,333,916 narcotic pills. The seized drugs included cocaine, heroin, crystal meth, opium, marijuana, hashish, and various types of narcotic pills.

The new figures were revealed during the General Department of Anti-Narcotics performance review meeting for Q2’23, chaired by Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri praised the remarkable efforts of the teams at the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, emphasising their crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation, protecting the community from the harmful effects of drugs, and effectively combating drug distribution and capturing dealers, both domestically and internationally.

The statistics demonstrated Dubai Police’s contribution in sharing 50 significant pieces of information with multiple countries during Q2 2023, such as Australia, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, China, Philippines, Kuwait, Germany, India, Greece, United States, Indonesia, Pakistan, Thailand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, South Korea, Laos, Malaysia, and Nigeria.

The collaborative efforts yielded significant results, leading to the successful arrest of 28 suspects and the seizure of 431 kg of drugs, including khat, cocaine, marijuana, and heroin.

During the same period, the department successfully detected and blocked 560 social media accounts promoting drugs.

