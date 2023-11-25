Dubai Police urges caution ahead of changing weather conditions

Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 25th November 2023 4:13 pm IST
Dubai Police urges caution ahead of changing weather conditions
Reprezentative image (Photo: X)

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai Police has urged the public to steer clear of watercourses and valleys during unstable weather conditions.

The force also emphasises adherence to traffic regulations, including reduced speeds, allowing for adequate safety distances between vehicles, and avoiding distractions while driving.

In preparation for any weather-related incidents, Dubai Police has affirmed its readiness to handle emergency reports, especially those arising in potentially hazardous areas such as mountainous regions and valleys.

Citizens and residents are reminded to follow Dubai Municipality and Dubai Police guidelines when visiting beaches and marinas, notably heeding the red flag warning that indicates a prohibition on swimming and sailing until further notice.

Tags
