Dubai Police urges caution ahead of changing weather conditions

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai Police has urged the public to steer clear of watercourses and valleys during unstable weather conditions.

The force also emphasises adherence to traffic regulations, including reduced speeds, allowing for adequate safety distances between vehicles, and avoiding distractions while driving.

In preparation for any weather-related incidents, Dubai Police has affirmed its readiness to handle emergency reports, especially those arising in potentially hazardous areas such as mountainous regions and valleys.

Citizens and residents are reminded to follow Dubai Municipality and Dubai Police guidelines when visiting beaches and marinas, notably heeding the red flag warning that indicates a prohibition on swimming and sailing until further notice.

The public is advised to contact the Dubai Police emergency number 999 and 901 for non-urgent matters and general inquiries.

الامارات : الان هطول أمطار الخير على بعض من مناطق دبي #مركز_العاصفة #اخدود_مطلع_الوسم

25/11/2023 pic.twitter.com/nt9q6qWSpf — مركز العاصفة (@Storm_centre) November 25, 2023