Dubai resident launches lego-style Muslim building blocks

In a world dominated by gaming and mainstream entertainment, a Dubai-based businessman has launched a Lego-style block representing Islamic landmarks.

Moroccan citizen Abdellah Zejli created the company Muslim Blocks‘, the world’s first educational Islamic building, to represent a remarkable convergence of learning, Islamic heritage, and entertainment, ushering in a new era in the toy landscape.

Currently, the company has two building blocks— Kaaba in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, both of which are priced at Rs 3,400.

The Kaaba set, for example, comes with more than 300 interlocking blocks. It includes the most prominent parts of the building, such as the Maqam Ibrahim, the Black Stone, and the Kiswah (Ghilaaf-e-Kaaba).

The Prophet’s Mosque set, also consists of more than 300 blocks, and provides more detail on the mosque’s various features, from the domes and courtyard canopies to the prominent minaret.

“Whatever you give your children can leave an imprint in their heads and affect their future. Muslim Blocks can be one of those toys parents can use to introduce children to their religion, but in a more fun way,” Zelji was quoted as saying by The National News.

After launching the brand on July 1, Zejli says he received more than 1,000 orders in one week.

He is now in the process of designing a miniature of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, followed by a miniature of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi or the more recent Sharjah mosque.