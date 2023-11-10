Dubai Ride 2023 to take place on November 12

The fourth edition of Dubai Ride 2023, the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge cycling event is all set to take place on Sunday, November 12 at 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, is part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Executive Council Chairman.

The event is open to cyclists of all ages and fitness abilities.

The event features two routes—

The longer route of 12 km kicks off from Dubai World Trade Centre and ends at Safa Park and includes a climb over the Dubai Canal Bridge.

The shorter 4 km route follows Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard and goes past Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and the Burj Khalifa.

It will take place from 6:15 am until 8:15 am and will be open only for cyclists partaking in the event.

How to register for Dubai Ride 2023?

You can register for the ride on the official website.

Upon registration, participants will be kindly invited to collect their bibs at the newly established Run and Ride Central, situated at One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre.

The 2022 edition saw 34,897 cyclists come together as one community as part of the annual city-wide challenge to commit to 30 minutes of daily exercise for 30 consecutive days.