Dubai ruler approves new plan for ‘Palm Jebel Ali’

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday launched the new plan for the “Palm Jebel Ali” project, which is one of the mega projects in Dubai.

“Dubai is growing and thriving. Today we announce the new plan for Palm Jebel Ali,” bin Rashid said in a tweet, noting that “the area of ​​the new project is twice the Palm Jumeirah project.”

Also Read Dubai announces plan to expand length of beaches by 400%

He added, “The beaches of Palm Jebel Ali reach 110 km,” noting that “its marine and green pastures will provide housing with the highest quality of life. Its visitors and tourists will enjoy more than 80 hotels and resorts that provide beautiful tourism experiences for them and their families.”

He continued, “We announced our goal to double Dubai’s economy by 2033, and every day we add a new brick in building the most beautiful city in the world.”

دبي تنمو وتزدهر .. نعلن اليوم المخطط الجديد لنخلة جبل علي .. مساحتها ضعف نخلة جميرا .. شواطئها تصل ل110 كم .. مرابعها البحرية والخضراء ستوفر السكن بأعلى جودة حياة .. وزوارها وسياحها سيتمتعون بأكثر من 80 فندق ومنتجع توفر تجارب سياحية جميلة لهم ولأسرهم ..



أعلنا عن هدفنا بمضاعفة… pic.twitter.com/zf0GIjROOJ — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 31, 2023

The approval of the new plan for the “Palm Jebel Ali” project comes amid an increase in the demand for real estate in Dubai in light of a wave of foreign expatriates.

The “Palm Jebel Ali” real estate project is an island with a palm tree design similar to the “Palm Jumeirah” project, which was previously developed by the “Al Nakheel” company in Dubai.