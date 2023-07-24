Dubai ruler gifts horses to 8-year-old Iraqi girl after her video of her dead mare goes viral

Sheikh Mohammed also ordered the construction of a training center for her to help her work on her skills.

Published: 24th July 2023 9:41 pm IST
Dubai ruler gifts horses to 8-yr-old Iraqi girl after her heartbreaking video of dead mare goes viral
Photo: Screengrab

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice-president and prime minister of UAE and ruler of Dubai on Monday gifted horses to the 8-year-old Iraqi girl, Lania Fakher.

This act of kindness came after the heartbreaking loss of Lania’s mare and only friend, Jesno, which led to an outpouring of sympathy on social media.

Her father had gifted her the horse when she was 5 years old.

Watch the video below here

Fakher, the country’s youngest jockey, was seen sobbing hard when her horse died. She had been nursing her sick horse, even when the veterinarian had advised her not to get close due to the risk it carried.

Lania described the late Jasno as her closest friend and said she would never forget her. Sheikh Mohammed also ordered the construction of a training center for her to help her work on her skills.

