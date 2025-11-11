Dubai ruler sends signed book to Lulu Group managing director

Lulu group managing director MA Yusuff Ali received a signed copy of a book from Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum with a message.

The Indian billionaire took to Instagram and shared that he received a book titled, “Lessons from Life: Part I”. In his message to Ali, the Prime Minister of United Arab Emirates (UAE) said, “Dear Yusuff Ali MA, wisdom is the only inheritance that grows richer the more we share it. May you enjoy the read.”

In his post, the Lulu Group MD said, “I am extremely thankful to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for sending me a personally signed copy of the latest book Lessons from Life: Part I. As a visionary leader blessed with great wisdom and knowledge, I am sure the present and future generations can learn a lot from the life of His Highness. I am also grateful to His Highness for considering me to receive this book.”

Social media reacts

Reacting to the post, most people praised the mutual respect between the two prominent personalities. One Instagram user said, “Would love to have lots of the same stuff in future , love to hear and read it.”

A second user said, “There are no surprises here. You are truly the best Indian friend he could have. You are not only a great friend but also an outstanding investor who contributes to the development of that country.”

Another user commented, “My dream book.”