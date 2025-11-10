Iranian films take centre stage in Hyderabad’s cultural celebration

Hyderabad: The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad, in collaboration with Moving Images, organised a three-day Iranian film festival that celebrated contemporary cinema and deepened cultural ties between India and Iran.

Held at LV Prasad from November 7 to 9, the event featured renowned Iranian filmmaker Narges Abyar, whose award-winning film When the Moon Was Full opened the festival.

Narges Abyar with guests at the Hyderabad Iranian Film Festival.

The screenings drew a diverse audience of diplomats, filmmakers, academics and cultural enthusiasts, highlighting Hyderabad’s growing role as a centre for international artistic exchange.

Viewers engrossed in a screening at the Iranian Film Festival in Hyderabad.

Audience at LV Prasad during the Iranian Film Festival in Hyderabad.

The event was attended by the Consul General of Afghanistan in Hyderabad, diplomats from Turkey, and representatives from the Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC), the Telugu film industry, local government and leading media organisations. The festival served as a bridge between artistic communities, offering Indian audiences a glimpse into Iran’s evolving cinematic landscape.

Prominent figures such as Gurjit Singh, CEO of FRL Events, Suman Talwar, film actor, Mir Ali Hassan Shahriyar, Vice-President of TFCC, and K K Radha Mohan, senior producer, praised Abyar’s film for its emotional power and social relevance. They commended the festival for strengthening creative dialogue between the two countries.

Speaking at the event, Abyar said the festival provided a valuable opportunity for cultural exchange and mutual learning. She expressed optimism about future collaborations between Iranian and Indian filmmakers.

Narges Abyar receives a warm felicitation during the Hyderabad Iranian Film Festival.

Ashok Kumar Harkara, Secretary of the Moving Images Film Society, and Faisi Heely, its Founder, said the event reaffirmed Hyderabad’s place as a vibrant platform for global cinema.

The Consulate General of Iran reiterated its commitment to promoting cultural understanding through film and art, emphasising that such initiatives help strengthen friendship and cooperation between the people of Iran and India.