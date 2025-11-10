Iranian embassy expresses deep sorrow over loss of lives in Red Fort blast

The high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal in the area, gutting several vehicles, officials said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 11th November 2025 12:35 am IST
Firefighters at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames in New Delhi on Monday. At least eight people have been killed. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)
Firefighters at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames in New Delhi on Monday. At least eight people have been killed. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)

New Delhi: The Iranian embassy on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a blast near the Red Fort in Delhi that left at least nine people dead and many injured.

The high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal in the area, gutting several vehicles, officials said.

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India expresses its deep sorrow over the loss of lives and injuries of several Indian citizens in the car blast incident in Delhi, and extends its sincere condolences to the Government and the people of the Republic of India,” the embassy said in a post on X.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

“The Embassy also conveys its heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims and wishes patience and comfort for them, as well as a speedy recovery for those injured in this tragic incident. #RedFort,” it added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 11th November 2025 12:35 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button