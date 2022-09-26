Dubai Safari Park announces its new season; see what’s new

Abu Dhabi: The Emirate’s most popular recreational and tourism destination, Dubai Safari Park is set to open its new season on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, with new attractions and entertainment, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The park’s new season was announced on Sunday by Dubai Municipality. The visitors will see a wide range of new unique interactive entertainment and educational experiences and an addition of a number of new animals.

The park offers unique experiences with its diverse community of animals from all over the world who live in a climate-controlled environment close to their natural habitat. Each season, the park revitalizes its features to further enhance its offerings to visitors.

New attractions

In November, a number of new animals will be added to the Safari Trip, which will contribute to enriching the visitor experience.

Newborns of some animals, such as the Ankole-Watusi cow, the Eland antelope, the Arabian oryx, the Nile crocodile, and the water buffalo have already expanded the animal community in the park.

Dubai Safari Park areas

The park is home to nearly 3,000 animals, with 78 mammal species – including 10 carnivores and 17 primates – 50 reptile species and 111 bird species as well as amphibians and invertebrates, all living on the 119-hectare site.

There are six themed areas for visitors to enjoy, namely Arabian Desert Safari, Asian Village, Explorer Village, African Village, Children’s Farm, and Al Wadi, also known as “The Valley” where visitors can choose between two restaurants in the area, or grab a snack from One of the stalls and stroll through.

Rich adventure experience

In addition to the safari packages, the Park features a variety of entertainment shows, as well as restaurants and cafes offering local and international cuisines.

Train services combined with bicycles, electric cars, and other environmentally friendly vehicles, provide a range of mobility options to facilitate movement between different parts of the park, providing a rich adventure experience for visitors.

Dubai Safari Park will be open every day between 9.00 am–5.00 pm during the new season.

In 2021, it attracted more than 500,000 visitors from within the UAE and international tourists, for whom safari parks are always a destination they are keen to visit, given the opportunity to experience wildlife and get closer to its details on the ground.