Sharjah International Book Fair 2022 to kick off in November

Abu Dhabi: The 41st session of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) will kick off this year on November 2, under the theme ‘Spread the Word’.

The 41st session of SIBF will take place at the Expo Centre Sharjah till November 13.

The exhibition in its new session, celebrates Italy as a guest of honor, sending a message to all the people of the world, inviting them to believe in the word as a way of human communication and dialogue based on noble values.

Also Read Sharjah International Book Fair emerges as the largest in world

Hundreds of distinguished writers and thinkers from around the world will lead a vibrant cultural programme.

The events will include talks, workshops, as well as 80 theatre, dance and music performances. The fair will also have a cooking corner, plus dedicated sections for designers and artists of various ages. There will also be plenty of book stalls. The line-up for this year’s festival has yet to be announced.

يبدأ في الشارقة، ويصل إلى كل مكان، ويحبه عشاق الكتب ولديه كلمة للجميع. ما هو؟



"كلمة للعالم" شعار معرض الشارقة الدولي للكتاب الذي ينطلق 2 نوفمبر المقبل ويستمر حتى 13 نوفمبر في مركز إكسبو الشارقة محتفيًا بإيطاليا ضيف شرف هذا العام.#هيئة_الشارقة_للكتاب #معرض_الشارقة_الدولي_للكتاب pic.twitter.com/ixUN5MMJ4F — Sharjah Book Authority (@SharjahBookAuth) September 20, 2022

“SIBF represents a living manifestation of Sharjah’s ambitions set more than 50 years ago, to present to the world one of the most successful and pioneering developmental projects in the region and the world — one founded on investing in culture and human capital development; one that transcends libraries and creative events, authors, intellectuals and poets to influence and shape other key sectors of a nation and the world,” said Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, chairman of Sharjah Book Authority.

Sharjah International Book Fair, in its 40th session, topped all international book fairs by declaring the “largest fair in the world” at the level of buying and selling copyrights for the year 2021, marking a new history for Emirati and Arab culture and the book industry market.