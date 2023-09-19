Dubai Safari Park to open for a new season on Sep 21; Check out attractions

The United Arab Emirates’s (UAE) most popular recreational and tourism destination, Dubai Safari Park is set to open its new season on September 21, 2023, with new attractions and entertainment, Khaleej Times reported.

The park’s new season will witness a wide range of new unique interactive entertainment and educational experiences and an addition of a number of new animals.

For a walking tour, ticket prices will start at 15 Dirhams for kids and 40 Dirhams for adults. For adult tours of the sanctuary, prices range from Dh120 to Dh275.

The park opens every day between 9.00 am–5.00 pm during the new season.

The park offers unique experiences with its diverse community of animals from all over the world who live in a climate-controlled environment close to their natural habitat. Each season, the park revitalizes its features to further enhance its offerings to visitors.

Also Read UNESCO designates ancient Jericho in Palestine as World Heritage site

New attractions

The park has expanded collections of newborns of animals, such as the Ankole-Watusi cow, the Eland antelope, the Arabian oryx, the Nile crocodile, and the water buffalo have already expanded the animal community in the park.

The animals in Dragon World are (mostly) easing into Monday🦎 🐊 🐢



Grab a cup of coffee and head to Wildlife World to say good morning! 😃 pic.twitter.com/YM5j3xVmXZ — Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park (@ZooWildlife) September 18, 2023

Dubai Safari Park areas

The park is home to nearly 3,000 animals, with 78 mammal species – including 10 carnivores and 17 primates – 50 reptile species and 111 bird species as well as amphibians and invertebrates, all living on the 119-hectare site.

There are six themed areas for visitors to enjoy, namely Arabian Desert Safari, Asian Village, Explorer Village, African Village, Children’s Farm, and Al Wadi, also known as “The Valley” where visitors can choose between two restaurants in the area, or grab a snack from One of the stalls and stroll through.

Rich adventure experience

In addition to the safari packages, the Park features a variety of entertainment shows, as well as restaurants and cafes offering local and international cuisines.

Train services combined with bicycles, electric cars, and other environmentally friendly vehicles, provide a range of mobility options to facilitate movement between different parts of the park, providing a rich adventure experience for visitors.