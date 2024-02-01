Dubai Taxi company doubles its airport service fleet to 700

Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) has doubled its airport service capacity by 100 percent, adding 350 eco-friendly taxis to its fleet at Dubai Airports.

The expansion aims to improve the daily mobility of both Dubai residents and visitors, fueled by the increasing number of passengers and international events taking place in the emirate.

The airport taxi service is designated exclusively for arrivals at Dubai Airports and Port Rashid, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The service offers round-the-clock transportation to any UAE destination, backed by qualified staff who assist passengers in reaching their desired locations.

DTC has become one of the largest operators in the region, with a fleet of 5,566 vehicles and a notable increase in market share to 45 percent.

Largest taxi operator

Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, emphasised that the decision to double the fleet of airport taxis from 350 to 700 is a strategic move that aims to promote the taxi services at the airport, and increase trips by 30 percent, thus reducing waiting times and providing quicker services to passengers.

It reflects Dubai’s sophisticated image and commitment to service improvement align with the growing demand for taxis due to increased passenger traffic at airports.

Exclusive provider

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, stated, “In light of the increasing growth witnessed by Dubai International Airport, with the number of passengers expected to reach about 88 million in 2024, RTA has decided to equip Dubai Taxi Company, as the exclusive airport taxi service provider, with an additional 350 vehicle plates.”