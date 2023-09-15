Dubai to build 55 new parks in coming months

This comes as part of the fourth phase of the municipality's ambitious project to build several family amusement parks in residential communities.

Photo: Dubai Municipality

Abu Dhabi: Dubai has announced the plan to build 55 new family parks and squares in the coming months to raise the standard of living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

All of which will be constructed at a cost of Dirhams 93 million (Rs 2,10,26,84,430).

The announcement was made as Dubai Municipality completed the construction of two family amusement parks in Al Warqa 1 and 4 at a total cost of Dirhams 8 million (Rs 18,08,75,200).

The project is one of the Municipality’s strategic initiatives established with the aim of creating public parks and distinctive recreational spaces to further enhance the attractiveness of the Emirate, as well as improve well-being and happiness among its citizens.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said, “Dubai Municipality commenced on the family squares and recreational facilities project, which aims to build 125 parks, family entertainment squares, and playgrounds in the Emirate of Dubai.

This falls in line with the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of the Executive Council, “to improve the quality of life for citizens and provide them with the best services possible.”

Al Hajri said that as many as 70 facilities were constructed between 2019 and 2021 in citizen housing areas.

The new family entertainment venues in the Emirate are focused on creating spaces to host family events and occasions, which include a variety of entertainment and sports activities.

The Dubai Municipality also aims to provide investment spaces, such as kiosks, which will provide attractive investment opportunities for private sector partners and exceptional experiences for visitors.

