Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 2nd May 2022 2:27 pm IST
Dubai to grant golden visas to imams, preachers, muezzins 
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Dubai to grant golden visas to imams, preachers and muezzins who have completed more than 20 years of service in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

They will also be offered a financial bonus, according to directives from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

This step has been taken in appreciation of their efforts in introducing the teachings of Islam and spreading the values ​​of tolerance, especially during the holy month of Ramzan.

Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed thanked the imams of mosques, preachers and muezzins, stressing that their pivotal role in society is appreciated and respected. 

UAE’s golden visa

The golden visa was created by the UAE government in 2019 which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.

These visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.

The visa is open to investors, entrepreneurs, extraordinary talents and researchers in many disciplines of technology and knowledge, as well as extraordinary students.

