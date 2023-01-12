Dubai Transport Authority reduces taxi fares amid fuel prices drop

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday reduced its taxi fares by 10 per cent as fuel prices drop, local media reported.

Taxi fares have been reduced for the second time. Prices had reduced previously in October 2022.

As per the new price update, the per kilometre tariff is now 22 fils lower — from the previous 2.19 Dirhams (Rs 48.50) to the present 1.97 Dirhams (Rs 43.65) per kilometre fare.

This will be applicable to all types of taxis including limousines.

This means a 20-kilometre taxi journey is now 4.40 Dirhams (Rs 97.43) cheaper.

On December 30, the United Arab Emirates significantly reduced retail fuel prices for the month of January 2023.

Here is the latest petrol prices, announced in December 2022

Super 98: 2.78 Dirhams (Rs 61.56) — from 3.30 Dirhams (Rs 73.08) in December

Special 95: 2.67 Dirhams (Rs 59.13) — from 3.18 Dirhams (Rs 70.42) in December

Diesel: 3.29 Dirhams (Rs 72.85) — from 3.74 Dirhams (Rs 82.82) in December