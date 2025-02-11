Dubai unveils plans to introduce new Rail Bus system

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has unveiled plans to introduce a Rail Bus system at the ongoing World Government Summit (WGS).

In a post on X, RTA revealed that the Rail Bus is a sleek, modern transit vehicle capable of carrying up to 40 passengers and reaching speeds of up to 100 km/h, offering a fast and efficient solution for daily commutes.

The Rail Bus carriages incorporate cutting-edge, sustainability-focused technologies, ensuring maximum safety while reducing energy consumption and maintenance costs.

Key features of the Rail Bus:

Lightweight structure made from recyclable materials, reducing the vehicle’s weight to just seven tonnes.

Each carriage is 11.5 meters long and 2.65 meters wide, offering comfortable seating for 22 passengers.

Modular design supported by 3D printing technology, enhancing scalability and efficient deployment.

The system is expected to be 20-30 percent cheaper than comparable transport alternatives.

Reliance on solar energy significantly lowers operational expenses, making it an environmentally friendly transport solution.

RTA will conduct comprehensive technical studies on the system over the next two years, with pilot locations under consideration to assess operational feasibility and network integration.

إليكم مواصفات عربة "ريل باص" الجديدة، إحدى مبادرات #هيئة_الطرق_و_المواصلات، خلال #القمة_العالمية_للحكومات_2025، حيث تبلغ سرعتها التشغيلية 100 كيلومتراً في الساعة، وبطاقة استيعابية تتسع لـ 40 راكبًا في الرحلة. pic.twitter.com/ckk3sK6bMn — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 10, 2025

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed the Rail Bus system during his visit to the RTA stand at WGS.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, emphasized that the Rail Bus system aligns with:

UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050

Dubai Net Zero Emissions Public Transport Strategy 2050

Dubai Autonomous Transport Strategy 2030, which targets 25 percent of all trips in Dubai to be autonomous by 2030.

Al Tayer said, “The project reflects RTA’s commitment to fostering public-private partnerships and supporting start-ups in developing next-generation autonomous transport systems. RailBus is solar-powered, highly efficient, and cost-effective, integrating with Dubai’s public transport network. It also enhances first and last-mile connectivity, ensuring safe, smooth, and sustainable travel for residents and visitors in urban areas.”