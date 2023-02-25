Dubai waives 10% fee on tickets sales for events

The Dubai government has waived the collection of 10 percent of the actual or estimated value of a ticket sold at paid events, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

This comes as part of a move to support organisers and further boost the emirate’s competitiveness.

The government typically collects a fee for each ticket sold at paid events, equivalent to 10 percent of the actual or estimated entry price, or up to 10 Dirhams (Rs 225) per guest.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, Vice President, and Prime Minister of the UAE, on Friday, issued Decree No. (5) of 2023 amending some provisions related to the electronic licensing system and electronic signature for events in Dubai.

Under the new decree, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is waiving the collection of 10 percent of ticket fees.

The move will increase the profitability of event organizers, which in turn will help attract more people to attend events and festivals in the city.

However, the government will continue to charge annual subscription fees for the electronic permit and e-ticket system.