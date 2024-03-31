Dubai World Cup: Laurel River takes Rs 100 crore prize home

Dubai: A horse named “Laurel River” won 12 million dollars (Rs 1,00,06,00,200) in Group 1 Dubai World Cup 2024 at the Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, March 30.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed crowned River, a horse from Juddmonte Farms, owned by Prince Khalid bin Abdullah of Saudi Arabia, as the winner of the 28th Dubai World Cup.

Six-year-old River, led by Irish jockey Tadhg O’Shea under the supervision of trainer Bhupat Seemar, won the 2,000-meter race on the sand, averaging 2:02:31 minutes, a significant 8 and a half lengths advantage over Japanese champion Ushba Tesoro.

🗣️ "I have to pinch myself."@OsheaTadhg can barely comprehend what has happened after Laurel River produces one of the great Dubai World Cup performances ⭐️@BhupatSeemar | @JuddmonteFarms | @emirates #DWC24 pic.twitter.com/eOsagF9bcX — Dubai Racing Club (@RacingDubai) March 30, 2024

“I’m still coming to terms with what’s happened. I think it’ll probably sink in in another day or two,” Seemar was quoted by Associated Press.

The 28th edition of the Dubai World Cup 2024, organized by the Dubai Horse Racing Club, witnessed the participation of 119 of the world’s elite horses, from 15 countries, competing in 9 rounds with a total prize pool of $30.5 million.

Dubai World Cup, a prestigious thoroughbred horse race since 1996, is a world-renowned event, founded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and won by Cigar for its owner, Allen Paulsen.