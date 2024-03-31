Dubai World Cup: Laurel River takes Rs 100 crore prize home

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed crowned River, a horse from Juddmonte Farms, owned by Prince Khalid bin Abdullah of Saudi Arabia, as the winner of the 28th Dubai World Cup. 

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 31st March 2024 12:08 pm IST
Dubai World Cup: Laurel River takes home Rs 100 crore prize
Photo: DMO

Dubai: A horse named “Laurel River” won 12 million dollars (Rs 1,00,06,00,200) in Group 1 Dubai World Cup 2024 at the Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, March 30.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed crowned River, a horse from Juddmonte Farms, owned by Prince Khalid bin Abdullah of Saudi Arabia, as the winner of the 28th Dubai World Cup. 

Also Read
Two UAE-based Indians donate crores to charity campaign for mothers

Six-year-old River, led by Irish jockey Tadhg O’Shea under the supervision of trainer Bhupat Seemar, won the 2,000-meter race on the sand, averaging 2:02:31 minutes, a significant 8 and a half lengths advantage over Japanese champion Ushba Tesoro.

MS Education Academy

Watch the videos here

“I’m still coming to terms with what’s happened. I think it’ll probably sink in in another day or two,” Seemar was quoted by Associated Press.

The 28th edition of the Dubai World Cup 2024, organized by the Dubai Horse Racing Club, witnessed the participation of 119 of the world’s elite horses, from 15 countries, competing in 9 rounds with a total prize pool of $30.5 million.

The 28th Dubai World Cup 2024, organized by the Dubai Horse Racing Club, featured 119 elite horses from 15 countries in 9 rounds, with a prize pool of 30.5 million dollars (Rs 2,54,31,92,175).

Dubai World Cup, a prestigious thoroughbred horse race since 1996, is a world-renowned event, founded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and won by Cigar for its owner, Allen Paulsen.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 31st March 2024 12:08 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button