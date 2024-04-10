Dubai’s Burj Khalifa set to host 1st-ever boxing event on April 21

Dubai: Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest edifice in Dubai, is all set to host its first-ever boxing event on Friday, April 21.

The event will be hosted by OnlyComms Live Sporting Events Company, offering people a night of white-collar boxing at Armani Pavilion.

Two dozen promising real estate, recruitment, and finance professionals from major companies like Allsopp&Allsopp, Betterhomes, and Haus & Haus are set to compete in the upcoming month.

It will feature a diverse lineup, including an female fight among the scheduled fights.

“With Dubai a destination for world-class events, we hope this Fight Night will not only captivate boxing fans in the city but also inspire individuals to pursue their passion for sport,” comments James McDonald, co-founder of OnlyComms.

The event’s tickets start at Dirhams 440 (Rs 9,990) for general access, with the option to upgrade to a three-hour unlimited drinks package or VIP access.

VIP tickets, priced at Dirhams 1,320 (Rs 29,970), provide exclusive access to the VIP area, complimentary drinks, and access to the after-party at Burj Khalifa’s 3BK restaurant and lounge.