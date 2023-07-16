Dubai’s commercial transport sector generate 242,000 jobs in 2022

Abu Dhabi: Dubai’s commercial transport sector activities have generated around 242,000 jobs in more than 7,000 companies in 2022.

This was revealed by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Sunday which stated that Dirhams 16.1 billion (Rs 3,59,76,36,77,000) was contributed to Dubai’s economy in 2022 by the commercial transport sector

The director general and chairman of the Board of Executives Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Mattar Al Tayer highlighted the importance of its commercial transport activities sector, which is crucial for achieving Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) goals, accelerating growth, ensuring uninterrupted goods flow, and enhancing its reputation and competitiveness.

Also Read UAE: Indian expat wins Rs 2 crore in guaranteed Mahzooz draw

Logistical hub

“Dubai is a significant logistical hub for shipping and distribution in the region. Over 7,000 companies operate in the sector, which is a remarkable 26 percent growth in 2022 compared to the previous year,” Al Tayer adds.

“The number of registered commercial vehicles operated by these companies exceeds 300,000, reflecting a 16 percent growth rate compared to 2021. The commercial and logistical transport sector contributes about Dirhams 16.1 billion to Dubai’s economy, with Dh8.5 billion constituting direct contributions and Dirhams 7.6 billion accounting for indirect contributions,” he added.

The commercial transport activities sector has experienced consistent economic growth over the last two years fuelled by e-commerce. Dubai is a significant logistical hub for shipping and distribution in the region. — RTA (@rta_dubai) July 16, 2023

83 activities

RTA focuses on enhancing traffic safety, reducing truck incidents, streamlining traffic flow during truck ban periods, and providing infrastructure and services to enhance commercial transport activities. This includes developing new solutions and implementing flexible regulatory structures to streamline transport and leasing operations.

RTA focus on 83 transportation and leasing activities, focusing on transport, leasing services, and transport services management.

Rest stops for trucks

RTA is constructing three all-inclusive rest areas for trucks in partnership with the private sector, covering 226,000 square meters. These facilities improve traffic safety, reduce accidents, and facilitate smooth traffic flow during truck ban periods.