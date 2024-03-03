Dubai’s Emarat petrol stations to be named after brands, companies

Dubai: The Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) has launched the first of its kind initiative called ‘Project Landmark’ to establish strategic partnerships with companies.

The project launch took place at Dubai’s Museum of the Future on Saturday, March 2.

Through ‘Project Landmark’, companies and brands will have a unique opportunity to secure naming rights for Emarat’s service stations, which are strategically located in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

It will also allow them to integrate their business models within these service stations, driving customer happiness and satisfaction to new heights.

The project offers a unique business platform for companies to reach customers and deliver exceptional services that align with the UAE’s high standards of excellence.

Emarat Director General Engineer Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi said, “We are proud to launch this strategic project, which positions Emarat as a pioneer in adopting an innovative customer-centric model based on scientific research and feasibility studies.”

He noted, “This project underscores our commitment to serving the UAE and elevating the presence of its business community.”

Strategic presence

Emarat, a trusted provider of services in Dubai and the Northern Emirates for over four decades, offers high-quality fuel, petroleum products, storage warehouses, distribution, and vehicle services.

Emarat’s gas stations cater to over 8,000 daily vehicles, providing fuel, restrooms, restaurants, and prayer facilities.

The new partnership project in the UAE offers companies a high-traffic channel to reach consumers through over 139 stations.