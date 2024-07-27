Dubai’s sustainable city unveils autonomous delivery robot trial to enhance urban living

In a significant step towards integrating advanced technology, Sustainable City in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a delivery robot pilot programme, promising waiting times of under 30 minutes.

This initiative, developed in collaboration with Dubai Future Labs and Lyve Global, aims to enhance convenience for residents while promoting sustainability.

According to the reports, the three autonomous on-demand delivery robots will begin their trial within the community providing delivery services from all restaurants and shops within the plaza area to residents.

More importantly, the latest tech marvels are designed to complete deliveries waiting 30 minutes and can navigate safely through the community’s car-free Zones.

The robots are installed with advanced sensors and navigation systems especially to avoid obstacles and locate charging stations independently.

The initiative aims to lower traffic congestion and contribute to a cleaner urban environment. However, it is not the first such initiative in the Emirate.

In 2023, Seven “talabot” robots were launched in Dubai Silicon Oasis to serve about 300 homes. The project was part of a three-month pilot programme by online food ordering company Talabat.