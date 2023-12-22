Dunki: Theatres in Hyderabad go empty on day 2, Prabhas wins?

Hyderabad: In a clash of cinematic giants, Prabhas-starrer Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki hit screens to a divided audience response.

Yesterday, Dunki graced the silver screen, receiving immense love from fans celebrating King Khan across the nation including Hyderabad. However, the joy didn’t translate into packed theaters, with many venues reporting less than full occupancy even on day 1.

Today marked the release of Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, and the excitement reached unprecedented levels. The movie is turning theaters into concert halls, with almost every ticket snapped up.

In contrast, Dunki is struggling to maintain the same level of fervor in Hyderabad today.

Going by fresh updates on Book My Show, Salaar is dominating the day with theaters showing the ‘houseful’ status, leaving fans struggling for tickets.

Relevant to mention here that, in a Siasat survey too, a majority of participants favored Salaar over Dunki.

Dunki earned Rs 30 crore on day one. The spotlight now shifts to Salaar, and all eyes are on its opening day figures as it looks poised to give Dunki a run for its money. The clash of these cinematic giants has set the stage for a thrilling competition at the box office, leaving fans and industry insiders eagerly awaiting the final verdict.