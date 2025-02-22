Duo accused of spitting on Narmada yatra, thrashed; MP police parades victims later

A police force in Madhya Pradesh’s Tamkhan village of Dewas paraded two Muslim men through the village after they were accused of spitting near Narmada Parikrama Yatra from a tractor. The allegations were made by Hindutva outfit leaders who assaulted the duo before handing them over to the police.

The men identified as Mohsin and Akbar were accused of spitting near the Narmada Parikrama Yatra dedicated to the Narmada River which is considered sacred in Hinduism. Following the allegations, Hindutva members caught hold of Mohsin and Akbar and thrashed them.

The mob subsequently informed local police who reached the spot and arrested them. The police also confiscated their tractor.

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media platforms on Friday, February 21, shows the Muslim men struggling to walk, handcuffed to each other and their heads covered with black cloth while being paraded through a village road.

The police force is seen accompanied by Hindutva members on motorbikes raising “Jai Shri Ram” slogans and cheering on the arrest. Following their arrest and parade, several Hindu organization members staged protests, demanding the National Security Act (NSA) against Mohsin and Akbar.

The situation is tense in the village. As of now, the police have yet to issue any statement regarding the case.