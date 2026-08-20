Duplicate keys, hi-tech tools used to steal luxury cars across states

Bengaluru: The city police have arrested two people, including a woman from another state, for allegedly stealing luxury cars from different parts of the country using duplicate keys and sophisticated equipment and selling them in Rajasthan.

Police have recovered a Toyota Fortuner worth around Rs 35 lakh from Rajasthan based on information obtained during the investigation.

The case came to light after a Chennai-based man reported that his Fortuner had been stolen from a hotel parking lot in Singasandra. He had arrived in Bengaluru on June 26 for a weekend trip and parked his vehicle at around 1.30am after watching a movie. The following morning, he found the car missing and approached the police.

During the investigation, police allegedly uncovered an organised inter-state vehicle theft network. The suspects were tracked to the Belagavi-Pune highway near Karad on July 4. The main accused allegedly escaped in the stolen vehicle, while police managed to arrest his woman associate.

During interrogation, the woman reportedly told police that the gang targeted expensive cars to make quick money.

Police subsequently arrested the main accused near Silk Board on July 17. Investigators alleged that he used duplicate keys manufactured with the help of advanced equipment to unlock and steal luxury vehicles.

According to police, the stolen cars were transported to Rajasthan and sold to contacts in desert regions, including Barmer and Balotra.

Acting on information provided by the accused, a police team travelled to Rajasthan and recovered the stolen Fortuner from the Aleti area under the Dhorimana police station limits on July 24. The vehicle was valued at approximately Rs 35 lakh.

Police said the main accused is allegedly involved in 21 cases registered in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. Investigators suspect that the accused may be part of a wider inter-state network involved in stealing high-end vehicles and disposing of them in different states.

The Electronic City division police conducted the operation under the supervision of DCP M Narayan and ACP Satish R. Parappana Agrahara police station Inspector Naveen Kumar P G and other personnel were part of the team.

Police are continuing their investigation to identify other members of the alleged network and determine the number of vehicles stolen and sold through the gang.