Durefishan Saleem walks down aisle with Bilal Abbas, video viral

Islamabad: Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem are currently riding high on success, thanks to their hit drama Ishq Murshid on Hum TV, where they portray the beloved characters ‘Shahmeer’ and ‘Shibra.’ The duo’s sizzling chemistry on-screen has won the hearts of fans, sparking rumors about the two dating in real life.

And now, a video featuring the pair has gone viral, sending fans into a frenzy. In the clip, Durefishan can be seen walking down the aisle as a bride, dressed in an elegant ivory bridal outfit, while Bilal Abbas Khan, in a matching ivory sherwani, stands mesmerized at the end of the aisle.

The romantic setting and Bilal’s admiring gaze at Durefishan have fans speculating whether their on-screen chemistry has blossomed into something more.

However, before fans get too excited, let us tell you that the viral video is part of a new Vivo ad campaign. In the clip, Durefishan asks Bilal, “How do I look?” to which Bilal responds, “You look stunning.” The scene has left fans swooning, and the chemistry between the two actors has once again taken social media by storm.

On the professional front, Durefishan Saleem is gearing up for her next big project—season two of the Turkish TV series Selahaddin Eyyubi, while Bilal Abbas Khan is currently starring in Mann Jogi opposite Sabeena Farooqi.