During raid in Warangal station, sniffer dog uncovers ganja at nearby house

Hyderabad: During a routine raid at Warangal railway station on Thursday, November 7, police were caught by surprise when their sniffer dog discovered ganja plants growing on a nearby terrace.

The sniffer dog, who was newly inducted into the police force, was taken to the Warangal railway station as a routine anti-narcotic check on the Shivanagar side.

The dog, who is trained to smell and identify narcotics from up to 100 meters, seemed uninterested in the railway platform and ran towards a residential building nearby.

Clueless, the police officers followed the sniffer dog who climbed the stairs and stopped at the terrace of the building where they found two live plants growing in the terrace garden.

The owner of the house was immediately apprehended and the plants were seized. The arrested individual has been identified as Pallaboina Kumar.

Commending the sniffer dog’s quick sense of mind and ability, anti-narcotics department inspector Suresh said, “We thought we were in for a routine search at the station, not a terrace find just steps away.”