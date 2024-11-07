Hyderabad: 3 arrested with heroin worth Rs 3.5 lakh in Serilingampalle

The accused had planned to sell the heroin in small amounts for Rs 500 per gram across Hyderabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Updated: 7th November 2024 11:44 pm IST
Heroin Drug
Representational image

Hyderabad: Excise department officials here arrested three men for allegedly selling heroin in Serilingampalle. About 70 grams of drugs amounting to Rs 3.5 lakh were seized.

The arrested have been identified as Ajmal Hossain, Noor Azam Khan, and SK Suraj, all natives of West Bengal.

According to the police, the men purchased the drug for Rs 70,000 from Malda district in West Bengal. They had planned to sell the heroin in small amounts for Rs 500 per gram across Hyderabad. They were arrested from Serilingampalle while attempting to sell the drug.

Also Read
Hyderabad businessman’s murder: Accused held after escaping police custody

Serilingampalle police registered a case and further investigation is on.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Updated: 7th November 2024 11:44 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button