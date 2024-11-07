Hyderabad: 3 arrested with heroin worth Rs 3.5 lakh in Serilingampalle

Hyderabad: Excise department officials here arrested three men for allegedly selling heroin in Serilingampalle. About 70 grams of drugs amounting to Rs 3.5 lakh were seized.

The arrested have been identified as Ajmal Hossain, Noor Azam Khan, and SK Suraj, all natives of West Bengal.

According to the police, the men purchased the drug for Rs 70,000 from Malda district in West Bengal. They had planned to sell the heroin in small amounts for Rs 500 per gram across Hyderabad. They were arrested from Serilingampalle while attempting to sell the drug.

Serilingampalle police registered a case and further investigation is on.